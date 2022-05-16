IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.53). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IsoPlexis.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15).

ISO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IsoPlexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IsoPlexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

IsoPlexis stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. IsoPlexis has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

