iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 137,400 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 494,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:ISPC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.49. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,820. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. iSpecimen has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iSpecimen in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iSpecimen in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iSpecimen in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iSpecimen in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iSpecimen in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.