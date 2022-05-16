iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Up 35.0% in April

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the April 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
NASDAQ ITOS opened at $18.58 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $659.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.94.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $6,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,446,138 shares of company stock worth $40,556,398. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
