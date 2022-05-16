iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Up 35.0% in April

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the April 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $18.58 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $659.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $6,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,446,138 shares of company stock worth $40,556,398. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.