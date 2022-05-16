Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ITRM opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 399,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the period. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

