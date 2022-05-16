ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ITOCHU Techno-Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions stock remained flat at $$11.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

