J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.70) target price on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 283 ($3.49).

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 240.20 ($2.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 246.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 269.62. The company has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 222.60 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 342 ($4.22).

In related news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($704,793.50).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

