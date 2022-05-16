Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 33 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

