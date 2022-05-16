Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.70) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on J. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 307.50 ($3.79).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.