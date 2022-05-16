Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on JHG shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 16,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $24,307,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,773,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 202,671 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.