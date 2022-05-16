JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CLSA dropped their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

Shares of JD stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.66 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in JD.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,389,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in JD.com by 9.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in JD.com by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 235,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 73,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

