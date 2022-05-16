Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Integral Ad Science in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.
Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $11.29 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.21.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
