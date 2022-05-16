Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Computershare stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. Computershare has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $19.15.
Computershare Company Profile (Get Rating)
