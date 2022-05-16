Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Computershare stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. Computershare has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Get Computershare alerts:

Computershare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.