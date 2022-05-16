Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $207.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.88. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $194.61 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

