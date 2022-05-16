Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Globant S.A.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globant in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globant’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.63.

Globant stock opened at $186.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.42 and a 200-day moving average of $261.02. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $379.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,172,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.