Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PIRS opened at $1.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $126.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.41% and a negative net margin of 175.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 394,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2,240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 477,277 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,537 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $7,764,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.