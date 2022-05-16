Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $45.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1.27. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 29.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $8,700,788.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

