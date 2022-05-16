Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $6,706,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 55.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,830,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after buying an additional 30,827 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 93.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 40.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.