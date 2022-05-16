Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 316 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 316 ($3.90) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on Barclays in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.33) price target on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 242.89 ($2.99).

Shares of BARC traded up GBX 1.32 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 151.68 ($1.87). 47,858,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,630,477. The firm has a market cap of £25.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.87. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.71).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

