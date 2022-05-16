Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.16 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMAB. Cowen began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.50.

GMAB stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Genmab A/S by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 338,902 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

