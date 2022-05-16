Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,310 shares of company stock worth $3,475,206. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 32,120 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $54,912,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $1,513,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

