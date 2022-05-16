JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.93 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FROG. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.88. JFrog has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,074 shares of company stock worth $1,703,224. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JFrog by 147.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JFrog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in JFrog by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

