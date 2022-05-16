JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.50 million-$278.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.36 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

FROG opened at $18.27 on Monday. JFrog has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock worth $1,703,224. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,092,000 after purchasing an additional 387,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in JFrog by 63.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

