Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

JFIN traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.76. 382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,760. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 283.72% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Jiayin Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jiayin Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

