JMP Securities Trims Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Target Price to $70.00

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 98.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $91.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $522.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.23). Atlanticus had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 21.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Atlanticus by 209.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 223.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 475.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanticus (Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.