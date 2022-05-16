John C. Malone Buys 567,151 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
LILA opened at $8.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $14.79.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
