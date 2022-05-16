John C. Malone Buys 567,151 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LILA opened at $8.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

