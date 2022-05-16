Jonathan H. Cohen Acquires 9,282 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $36,942.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,205 shares in the company, valued at $6,623,535.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $198.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

