Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JSDA stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. Jones Soda has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

