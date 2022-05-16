Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDAGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JSDA stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. Jones Soda has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.

About Jones Soda (Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

