JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on YY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

YY stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JOYY will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at $4,926,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,692,000 after purchasing an additional 871,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of JOYY by 48.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after buying an additional 570,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 26.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after buying an additional 308,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

