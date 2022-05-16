JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Price Target to €38.00

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €37.50 ($39.47) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alstom from €50.00 ($52.63) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alstom from €47.00 ($49.47) to €44.00 ($46.32) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 846,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,195. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

