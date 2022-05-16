JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target to €40.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($63.16) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($50.53) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($55.79) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS FURCF traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. 219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.