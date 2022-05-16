JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $11.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GAP from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. GAP has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in GAP by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in GAP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in GAP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.