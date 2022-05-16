JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $50.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KSS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $48.44 on Monday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

