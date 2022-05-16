JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $22.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

NYSE JWN opened at $23.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

