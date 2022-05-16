JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $22.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.
NYSE JWN opened at $23.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $43.80.
In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
