JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $71.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s current price.

VSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $49.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

