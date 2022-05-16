JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $39.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s previous close.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $32.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 224,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 309,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 104,757 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

