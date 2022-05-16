JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $30.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s previous close.

M has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. OTR Global cut Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.