JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target to $15.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MYTE stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.49 million, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

