JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 700

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 735 ($9.06) to GBX 700 ($8.63) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.37) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.88) to GBX 730 ($9.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 725 ($8.94).

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 675.40 ($8.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 702.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 741.17. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 627.80 ($7.74) and a one year high of GBX 862.20 ($10.63).

In other news, insider Steve Hare purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.42) per share, for a total transaction of £20,490 ($25,261.99).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

