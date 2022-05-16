JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Price Target to C$8.00

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ABCT stock traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.19. 20,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,809. ABC Technologies has a 1-year low of C$5.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.37. The company has a market cap of C$715.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

