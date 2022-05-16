JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Target Price to $22.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.
Shares of JWN stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $43.80.
In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.