JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Target Price to $22.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $43.80.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.