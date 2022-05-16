JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Target Price to $119.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ROST. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Ross Stores stock opened at $92.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $131.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ross Stores by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

