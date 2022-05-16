JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Target Price to $119.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s current price.

ROST has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.38.

Shares of ROST opened at $92.06 on Monday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $131.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

