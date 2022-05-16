JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) to Overweight

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Meituan from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
OTCMKTS MPNGF opened at $21.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. Meituan has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.
Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.
