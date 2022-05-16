Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 22 ($0.27) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.79% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON JLP opened at GBX 15.30 ($0.19) on Monday. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 13.30 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 21.20 ($0.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £404.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.75.
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
