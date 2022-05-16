Julian Morse Sells 145,884 Shares of Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) Stock

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) insider Julian Morse sold 145,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £97,742.28 ($120,505.83).
Julian Morse also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Julian Morse sold 92,945 shares of Cenkos Securities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £66,920.40 ($82,505.73).
Shares of Cenkos Securities stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 67.50 ($0.83). 1,383,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,603. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26. The company has a market cap of £38.27 million and a P/E ratio of 11.25. Cenkos Securities plc has a 12-month low of GBX 50.16 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 94 ($1.16).
Cenkos Securities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.
Further Reading
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cenkos Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenkos Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.