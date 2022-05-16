Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Down 23.5% in April

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JAQC traded up $9.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,047. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. Jupiter Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Jupiter Acquisition by 912.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

