K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.86.

KBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$32.40 on Monday. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$29.60 and a 12 month high of C$45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.17.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$62.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.54 million. Analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.60%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

