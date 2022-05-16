K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$50.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.85% from the company’s previous close.

KBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.63.

KBL stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$32.29. 2,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,611. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$29.60 and a twelve month high of C$45.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$346.15 million and a P/E ratio of 39.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$62.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.54 million. Equities analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

