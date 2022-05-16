K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 2,007 Shares

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £3,010.50 ($3,711.63).

On Friday, May 6th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 27,129 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £40,693.50 ($50,170.76).

On Friday, February 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 3,111 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £5,350.92 ($6,597.12).

Shares of KBT opened at GBX 152 ($1.87) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £67.99 million and a PE ratio of 19.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.62. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 222 ($2.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

