Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,100 ($25.89). Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KNOS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,880 ($23.18) to GBX 1,400 ($17.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,040 ($12.82) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,269.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,556.64. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,000 ($12.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,100 ($25.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 31.98.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

